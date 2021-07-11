STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mentally challenged woman raped in Mysuru hospital

A 37-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped at the destitute ward of the government-run KR Hospital here, exposing serious lapses on part of the management.

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A 37-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly raped at the destitute ward of the government-run KR Hospital here, exposing serious lapses on part of the management. The incident reportedly took place last Saturday but came to the light only after the intervention of human rights activists, following which a case was registered and the victim was shifted to a special care unit.

Human rights activists were tipped off by the hospital staff who were able to confirm the incident from patients who were in the same ward and from some hospital employees. Following the outrage, hospital authorities formally registered a complaint on Friday and an FIR was registered.

The perpetrator allegedly broke open the window of the ward to commit the crime and when the police team visited the spot on Saturday, the damaged window was repaired by the hospital authorities, resembling an attempt to cover up. Activists allege that hospital authorities tried to hush up the incident despite its gravity and a case was registered only after they raised the matter.

The survivor has been under treatment in the ward for the last two years. Meanwhile, local MLA L Nagendra visited the ward and warned officials of action for their laxity. He promised that more CCTV cameras will be installed on the premises and asked officials to have three shifts of security staff for round-the-clock vigil.

Police officials were not reachable for comment but sources said medical tests of the survivor have been conducted and security personnel working with a private company employed at the premises were questioned. Police are also analysing CCTV visuals to zero in on the culprit.X

