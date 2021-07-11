Not resigning now, says Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The issue of resigning from the Assembly is a closed chapter, former water resources minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has said. “I will not resign now,” he told reporters at Ankalagi village in Gokak taluk on Saturday. “It is true that I had earlier planned to resign. But respecting the suggestions of my well-wishers and religious heads, I have changed my mind,” he said.

On the political slugfest between former CM HD Kumaraswamy and MP Sumalatha over the latter’s allegations of illegal stone quarrying damaging the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, the former minister said, “I am not aware of it. But the Cauvery Niravari Nigam MD has spoken about it and clarified that the structure is safe. The MD’s statement is final. I don’t know why MP Sumalatha is making such statements.”

When asked about reports of a joint press meet organised by him and his brother Balachandra, Ramesh said, “I am not aware of Balachandra’s statement. I had been to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Presently, there is no occasion to hold a joint press meet. I will discuss this issue with Balachandra. I have not met the members of ‘Mitra Mandali’ yet.”