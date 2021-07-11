STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Not resigning now, says Jarkiholi

The issue of resigning from the Assembly is a closed chapter, former water resources minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has said.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Jarkiholi

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The issue of resigning from the Assembly is a closed chapter, former water resources minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has said. “I will not resign now,” he told reporters at Ankalagi village in Gokak taluk on Saturday. “It is true that I had earlier planned to resign. But respecting the suggestions of my well-wishers and religious heads, I have changed my mind,” he said.

On the political slugfest between former CM HD Kumaraswamy and MP Sumalatha over the latter’s allegations of illegal stone quarrying damaging the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir, the former minister said, “I am not aware of it. But the Cauvery Niravari Nigam MD has spoken about it and clarified that the structure is safe. The MD’s statement is final. I don’t know why MP Sumalatha is making such statements.”

When asked about reports of a joint press meet organised by him and his brother Balachandra, Ramesh said, “I am not aware of Balachandra’s statement. I had been to Bengaluru and Mumbai. Presently, there is no occasion to hold a joint press meet. I will discuss this issue with Balachandra. I have not met the members of ‘Mitra Mandali’ yet.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp