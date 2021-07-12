Online classes: Discussions to strengthen internet connection in Karnataka's rural areas convene

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar on Monday held discussions with Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar to find a solution to the internet network issues in rural areas of Karnataka to make it easier for the students to access online classes during the Covid pandemic.

Currently in many areas of Karnataka, the students are going up hills, visiting river banks to find network for connectivity to attend online classes. In a recent interaction with the minister, a student said that although gadgets like mobile and laptops are provided, there is no internet network to use them.

The Chief Secretary reportedly apprised the minister about a meeting between Additional Chief Secretary EV Ramana Reddy and internet service providers following instructions of the Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, and said favourable response was received from them on strengthening the network connectivity in rural areas.

Students, especially from Malenadu areas, have been facing network issues due to the monsoon and are facing difficulties in accessing alternate education through online mode and Doordarshan Chanadana, said Kumar, adding that there was a need for immediate attention towards the same as quality of education has to be maintained.

"We will ensure learning continuity for rural students by strengthening the mobile networks in their areas, so that good quality education is given to these students, as we rely on online classes due to a delay in the start of physical classes," he said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too instructed the chief secretary to act in this regard on a war-footing, Kumar said.

Gram panchayat libraries to be learning centres

As the education is shifting to digital mode, the minister said action will be taken to ensure digital facilities are created for students in Grama Panchayat libraries which will ensure all students get access to education.

He discussed the same with advisor to the Chief Minister Prashant Prakash and State's Education Advisor Prof Doreswamy on Monday, and infomred them that discussion is underway to equip 5,766 Grama Panchayat Libraries to enable students who dont have access to TV and internet, get their hands on online classes.

He said that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has also come forward to help these students.