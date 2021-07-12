Tension in DJ Halli as police rescue six heads of cattle before slaughter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Tension gripped DJ Halli on Sunday after members of the Gou Gyan Foundation, with the help of local police, rescued six heads of cattle that were allegedly brought by residents of the area to

be slaughtered for an upcoming festival.

A volunteer reportedly went through the area and video-recorded the animals and shared the footage on social media before alerting the police. He had been doing the rounds for the last three days in various localities of DJ Halli, the Foundation said.

The volunteers said that they have identified more than 25 heads of cattle in the area that would allegedly be slaughtered. A senior police officer said that a police team visited some houses in the area where

cows had been tied up and later filed an FIR after inquiries. Further action will be taken based on the investigation, he added.

Earlier this year, the Governor had approved the Karnataka prevention of slaughter and preservation of cattle ordinance, 2020 and put a complete ban on slaughter, offering to be slaughtered, trade and transport for the purpose of slaughter of all cattle (cows, bulls, calves and buffaloes).

The ordinance is over and above the Karnataka Cattle Preservation Act 1964 which had made killing of cattle illegal, the volunteers said in their complaint.