STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka police to have ‘scene of crime’ officers

In a first in the country, very soon the Karnataka State Police will have ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers) to gather crucial and minute evidence from crime scenes.

Published: 13th July 2021 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

(Express illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first in the country, very soon the Karnataka State Police will have ‘scene of crime officers’ (SoC officers) to gather crucial and minute evidence from crime scenes. The State Government has sanctioned 206 posts for which the recruitment process may commence soon.

The SoC officers will be trained investigators and the recruits will undergo training at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). Their primary objective will be to visit crime scenes, protect and gather scientific and forensic evidence, dispatch them to FSLs, assist investigation officers by providing evidence material, which may lead to the early arrest of culprits. The system, which mostly exists in advanced countries, is expected to detect and prevent of crimes better.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “So far, the local police were doing this job. To make investigations more effective, there was a need for experts to gather evidence from crime scenes. The government has sanctioned 206 posts. Initially, the officers will be used only for cases of serious nature. Gradually, more officers will be recruited,” he said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will formally hand over the orders passed in this regard to DG & IGP Praveen Sood during an event at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, while also distributing service medals to police, fire and emergency staff, and home guards. He will also launch the Vidyanidhi-2 project through which children of policemen can get quality education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka scene of crime officers Karnataka police
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp