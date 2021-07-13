STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mining ban around KRS being discussed: Minister

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya district in-charge minister KC Narayana Gowda on Monday said that the State Government is contemplating a complete ban on mining activities in and around the KRS dam across the Cauvery river. Presiding over a review meeting of the Mines and Geology Department here, Gowda said that the safety of the KRS dam and mining activities in its vicinity were being discussed at the highest 
level and there are also apprehensions that blasts during quarrying will pose a threat to the  dam.

He said that a proposal to ban mining in Baby Betta, located in the vicinity of the KRS, has been submitted to the government and it will be discussed with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Mining has been banned around several reservoirs and the government was contemplating the same in the case of KRS reservoir in Mandya district. We are also considering to allot alternative quarry to those carrying out mining in Baby Betta that should be converted into a tourist spot,” he said.

Gowda also pulled up officials for failing to visit the mining areas and for not having any information on the quantity of stone excavated. He alleged that a few officials were hand in the glow with the corrupt and their negligence has given scope for rampant mining in the region. “When people in the vicinity can feel the impact of the blasts, it is not felt by the officials concerned. I want the Mines and Geology Department officials to visit mining sites and collect royalty,” he rued.owda suggested that the officials start a helpline for people to alert them on illegal mining. 

