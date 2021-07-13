Soon, Kannada classes at masjids, churches to promote language

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Don’t be surprised if you get to hear more of Kannada in places like mosques, madrasas and churches in the coming days. To promote Kannada, the Kannada Development Authority is planning to start classes at such places as part of the ‘Kannada Kayaka Varsha’ being observed by the State Government this year to promote the use of the language in government and public places.

Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana said they have already held a preliminary meeting with all the stakeholders. “We have called for another round of meeting where we will discuss the format and the schedule,” he said.

The KDA is enlisting the support of noted writer Abdul Rehman Pasha to help in conducting Kannada classes in mosques and madrasas. Nagabharana said he is also writing to the Archbishop of Bengaluru to conduct prayers in Kannada, similar to what is done in Kerala and Tamil Nadu where the regional language is used to conduct mass prayers.

“This is not about religion. It’s about respecting the local language. We are not stressing that people should become experts in Kannada. One has to learn and use the local language,” he said, adding plans are also on to conduct Kannada classes in churches. The KDA had earlier proposed to introduce a Kannada Language Skill Test similar to TOEFL. The proposal is still before the government.

“We are seeking dates to conduct exams online as a pilot initiative. TOEFL is a standardised test to gauge the English language skill of non-native speakers wishing to enroll in English-speaking universities. A similar initiative has been proposed for non-Kannada speakers who wish to study and work in Karnataka. Once we get the government’s nod, Kannada classes at various places, including places of worship, will play an important role,” he said.

The State Government’s language policy makes it mandatory to use Kannada in official communication. Also, the Dr Sarojini Mahishi Commission had recommended reservation for Kannadigas in jobs in the private sector in Karnataka. Since the state cannot make it mandatory, it amended the Karnataka Industrial Employment Rules, 1961, a few months ago stressing that priority should be given to Kannadigas in private sector jobs.