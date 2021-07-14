Bank exams in languages: Panel to look into issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing flak from the opposition Congress and Kannada organisations for ignoring Kannada in banking examinations, the Centre on Tuesday said a committee has been constituted to look into the demand for holding examinations for clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks (PSBs) in local/regional languages.

“The committee will give its recommendations within 15 days. The ongoing process of holding the examination initiated by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be kept on hold until the recommendations of the committee are made available,” said a statement issued by the Press Information Bureau.

In 2019, the government decided that for recruitment of Office Assistants and Officers Scale-I in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), the examination will be held in 13 regional languages including Konkani and Kannada, besides Hindi and English. Since then, examinations for these cadres are being conducted in regional languages also, the statement added.