Basavaraj Horatti pushes for monsoon session in Belagavi

Meanwhile, Council chief whip Mahantesh Kawatagimath also demanded that the monsoon session be held in Belagavi.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:44 AM

Basavaraj Horatti

Basavaraj Horatti (File | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Tuesday said that he has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requesting him to conduct the monsoon session at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said that the CM had replied that the decision on this will be taken in the cabinet meeting soon. 

“There are a lot of issues faced by the people of North Karnataka people which have to be discussed and resolved. The government has said that it will take a decision on the venue for the session in the cabinet meeting. We all are waiting for the government decision. Moreover, it is appropriate to hold the session in Belagavi,” he said.    

Meanwhile, Council chief whip Mahantesh Kawatagimath also demanded that the monsoon session be held in Belagavi. “I will meet the CM and try to convince him on this. Sessions were not held in Belagavi for the last three years due to various reasons. I have discussed this with the Council Chairman and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai,” he said.“We will meet the Chief Minister and Home Minister next week,” he said.

