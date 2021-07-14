STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid positivity rate down, but mortality rate up in Karnataka

Despite reporting a low number of deaths, Karnataka is seeing an increase in mortality rate.

A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite reporting a low number of deaths, Karnataka is seeing an increase in mortality rate. From July 1to 4, the state’s mortality rate was 1.23%, it increased to 1.24% between July 5 and 12, and on Tuesday, further increased to 1.25%.On June 30, Karnataka reported 115 deaths, which dropped to 93 deaths on July 1, and further dropped to 68 deaths on July 9, and 48 deaths on July 13. In the past seven days, some districts reported CFR higher then 10% -- Haveri with 13.64%, Dharwad 16.86%, Ballari at 20.83% and Bagalkot at 35.71%.

“As the CFR is calculated in terms of total positives with total deaths, with reduction in cases, the mortality rate will be high. However, we need to look at bringing it down to 1%. Many districts, apart from Bengaluru Urban, have been reporting higher deaths, and district officers need to look into the reason for deaths. Many cases shown in other districts have died at their homes, and not reporting to hospitals can be the reason,” said a public health expert.

After consistently recording a low number of cases, Bengaluru’s positivity rate has gone below 1%. An eight-week analysis by the BBMP war room shows that from having 18.65% positivity rate from May 17-23, the positivity rate dropped to 0.81%, from July 5 to 11.The total positive cases recorded from May 17 to 23 were 60,857, followed by 37,996 cases from  May 24 to 30, and cases dropped to 21,899 from June 1 to 6. The number dropped to 5,700 cases from June 21 to 27, and 4,188 cases from June 28 to July 4, and 3,516 cases from July 5 to 11. Tests also increased from 3,26,344 between May 17 and 23, to 4,32,561 between July 5 and 11.

On Tuesday, the city reported 401 positive cases with eight deaths, 12,671 active cases and 707 single-day discharges. Karnataka reported 1,913 new cases, which was slightly higher than Monday’s figure, when the state reported 1,386 cases. State’s positivity rate has gone below 8 per cent -- from 7.96 per cent on Monday to 7.94 per cent on Tuesday.However, active cases have dropped drastically, from 65,312 to 34,848.

