Karnataka govt promises 25 lakh new piped water connections this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday assured Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that it will provide 25 lakh new piped water connections this year under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the State Government will implement the new water connections despite financial difficulties. The performance of the state so far under the scheme was reviewed at a meeting on Tuesday with the Union Minister noting that Karnataka’s performance was praiseworthy. “The recent four-fold increase in Centre’s grant will help the state achieving the target in time. I appreciate the CM’s efforts for targeting 25 lakh FHTC (Functional Household Tap Connection) this year,” Shekhawat tweeted.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the CM said the Prime Minister aims to provide tap water connections to every house. “We will provide 25 lakh new tapped water connections to households at the earliest to realise the PM’s dreams. We will make honest efforts towards this. We have not been able to provide tapped water connections to every household in the country as per expectations,” Yediyurappa said.

Under the mission, the Union Government intends to provide ‘functional household taps’ to 15.70 crore rural households by 2024, Shekhawat said, adding that the scheme should prioritise aspirational districts like Raichur and Yadgir.

Yediyurappa, who apprised the Union Minister about the progress of JJM, which is implemented as ‘Mane Manege Gange’ in the state, said the government aims to provide 91.19 lakh rural households with 55 LPCD (litres per capita per day) of potable water through FHTC.

Under this scheme, the target is to provide FHTCs to 25.17 lakh households in 2021-22 and increase it to 27.15 lakh households in 2022-23 and to cover the remaining 10.72 lakh households by the end of December 2023, the CM was quoted as saying. The State Cabinet has approved a multi-village scheme worth Rs 2,000 crore for Raichur, one of the aspirational districts, and the scheme is also being planned for Yadgir district, he added.