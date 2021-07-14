STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka libraries will be digitised: Suresh Kumar

At least 372 digital libraries were started in a year and it’s an unprecedented move in the entire country.

Published: 14th July 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

S Suresh Kumar

S Suresh Kumar (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the first state in the country to have a model digital library system, said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar, after laying the foundation stone of the new Talaghattapura library. The building, worth Rs 99 lakh, will have different storeys and sections for women, senior citizens and children. 

The library will be digitally equipped and a special section will also be allotted to students writing competitive examinations. Kumar said the plan is to establish digital libraries statewide, keeping in mind with the present day requirements. 

At least 372 digital libraries were started in a year and it’s an unprecedented move in the entire country. He said that the digital library has more than 16 lakh books and e-video content. So far, 83 lakh people have taken memberships and in the coming days, necessary services will also be provided at the library, he added. 

