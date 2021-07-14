STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mekedatu project our prerogative, says BSY

The Upper Bhadra Project has already received environmental and investment clearances and is one step away from being recognised as a national project. 

Published: 14th July 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday insisted that the Mekedatu project is Karnataka’s prerogative and it will be implemented without a doubt. During a meeting with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, key irrigation projects of Karnataka were discussed for quicker clearances from the Centre, he added.

On the Tamil Nadu government’s objection to the Mekedatu project, he said, “We have every right and we are going to start the work. In the coming days, we are going to complete all the projects as Shekhawat assured us that he will help resolve issues with the Centre on clearing the projects.”Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Kalasa-Banduri projects too were discussed during the meeting with Shekhawat, he added.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs and Home Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE that the State is waiting for a clearance from the Cauvery Water Monitoring Board to proceed with the Mekedatu project. “We have submitted a Detailed Project Report to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which in turn has referred it to the Cauvery Water Monitoring Board. We urge the Centre to give us CWC and environmental clearances to go ahead,” he said.The Upper Bhadra Project has already received environmental and investment clearances and is one step away from being recognised as a national project. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Mekedatu Mekedatu project
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp