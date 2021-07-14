Mekedatu project our prerogative, says BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday insisted that the Mekedatu project is Karnataka’s prerogative and it will be implemented without a doubt. During a meeting with Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, key irrigation projects of Karnataka were discussed for quicker clearances from the Centre, he added.

On the Tamil Nadu government’s objection to the Mekedatu project, he said, “We have every right and we are going to start the work. In the coming days, we are going to complete all the projects as Shekhawat assured us that he will help resolve issues with the Centre on clearing the projects.”Yettinahole, Upper Bhadra, Upper Krishna and Kalasa-Banduri projects too were discussed during the meeting with Shekhawat, he added.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary affairs and Home Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE that the State is waiting for a clearance from the Cauvery Water Monitoring Board to proceed with the Mekedatu project. “We have submitted a Detailed Project Report to the Central Water Commission (CWC), which in turn has referred it to the Cauvery Water Monitoring Board. We urge the Centre to give us CWC and environmental clearances to go ahead,” he said.The Upper Bhadra Project has already received environmental and investment clearances and is one step away from being recognised as a national project.