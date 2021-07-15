STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Blaming oil bonds for high fuel price a sloppy excuse: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union Government of poor economic management and failing to contain price rise and said it has resulted in poverty increasing in the country.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate addresses the media at KPCC office in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union Government of poor economic management and failing to contain price rise and said it has resulted in poverty increasing in the country.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, AICC national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Congress will raise the matter in Parliament. Demanding substantial reduction in fuel prices, review of import duties and rationalisation of GST, she said the Congress will also raise the issue of high inflation in Parliament.

She rubbished Centre’s claims that fuel prices could not be reduced due to oil bonds from the UPA era and called it “sloppy excuses”. The Covid-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement have rendered crores of people jobless, reduced wages and left many impoverished.

“Instead of putting money in the hands of people, this insensitive government is forcing them to pay more for basic things,” she said. She claimed that 23 crore people have slipped below the poverty line, forcing Indians to withdraw almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore out of their provident fund savings.

“The latest reading of inflation is alarming. Retail inflation is well above the RBI’s target of 6% at nearly 6.3%,” she said, adding that the high inflation was due to the Centre’s greed, exploitation and gross economic mismanagement besides profiteering by levying cesses and high import duties.

“The Congress will raise the issue of high inflation burdening the common man in the forthcoming session of the Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India,” she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oil bonds Congress Supriya Shrinate fuel prices
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp