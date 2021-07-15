Blaming oil bonds for high fuel price a sloppy excuse: Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress on Wednesday accused the Union Government of poor economic management and failing to contain price rise and said it has resulted in poverty increasing in the country.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, AICC national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the Congress will raise the matter in Parliament. Demanding substantial reduction in fuel prices, review of import duties and rationalisation of GST, she said the Congress will also raise the issue of high inflation in Parliament.

She rubbished Centre’s claims that fuel prices could not be reduced due to oil bonds from the UPA era and called it “sloppy excuses”. The Covid-19 pandemic and economic mismanagement have rendered crores of people jobless, reduced wages and left many impoverished.

“Instead of putting money in the hands of people, this insensitive government is forcing them to pay more for basic things,” she said. She claimed that 23 crore people have slipped below the poverty line, forcing Indians to withdraw almost Rs 1.25 lakh crore out of their provident fund savings.

“The latest reading of inflation is alarming. Retail inflation is well above the RBI’s target of 6% at nearly 6.3%,” she said, adding that the high inflation was due to the Centre’s greed, exploitation and gross economic mismanagement besides profiteering by levying cesses and high import duties.

“The Congress will raise the issue of high inflation burdening the common man in the forthcoming session of the Parliament and demand a full discussion on the subject as well as substantial relief for the people of India,” she added.