Covid: After Covaxin, ZyCov-D jabs, Belagavi hospital to conduct trials of Sanofi vaccine

BELAGAVI: Belagavi based Jeevan Rekha hospital has come up to conduct clinical trials of another Covid-19 vaccine. If everything goes as planned, the hospital will conduct the clinical trials of the vaccine developed by the French pharmaceutical company Sanofi in the next ten days.

Sanofi has already received permission from drug regulators to conduct clinical trials in India. It has decided to conduct the trials in thirteen countries including India.

Belagavi based Jeevan Rekha Hospital has been chosen for the trials and it will be among one of the ten places in India where the trials will be held.

Jeevan Rekha hospital has already conducted clinical trials of the Covaxin vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech last year. About one thousand volunteers had participated in the trials which were held in three phases.

Later, this hospital was also chosen by the Zydus Cadila company to get conduct the trials of their ZyCov-D vaccine. The hospital conducted the trials of this vaccine to ten girls and ten boys of the age category 12 to 18 years in the first dose in the month of May and scheduled for the second dose on the 28th day and the third dose on the 52nd day.

The hospital officials have appealed to the people of Belagavi aged above 18 years to participate as volunteers in the clinical trials of the vaccine. However, only those people who have not taken doses of Covaxin or Covishield vaccine are eligible to participate in this trial.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Amit Bhate, director of Jeevan Rekha hospital said 'This US-based vaccine is only for the adults. The number of volunteers required for the two-dose trials is yet to be informed. However, We have appealed the persons aged above 18 years and who are not vaccinated yet to enrol for this trial' he added.

