In first big investment pitch post COVID, Karnataka to host Global Investors Meet in February 2022

The meet will take place after six years. It was supposed to be held in 2020 but was derailed by the pandemic.

Published: 15th July 2021 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 04:54 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had announced a GIM in 2020 but the pandemic put the plans on the backburner (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a prolonged delay, Karnataka is all set to host the much anticipated Global Investors Meet in February next year. The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the dates for the meet that will be held under the banner of 'Invest Karnataka' from February 9-11. This is the first such meet that the state will be hosting post the COVID-19 pandemic. The meet was supposed to be held in 2020 but was derailed by the pandemic.

"The cabinet has decided to hold the Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru's Palace Grounds next year. The meet under the banner of 'Invest Karnataka 2022' will be held for three days between February 9 and 11. Details of the same will be finalised later," said Basavaraj Bommai, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs while briefing the media on cabinet decisions on Thursday.

The meet will take place after six years. Karnataka hosted its fourth edition of the GIM in 2016, which concluded with 1,201 approved projects and MoUs valued at Rs 3,08,810 crore. After 2016, HD Kumaraswamy had announced a GIM in 2019 but the plan was shelved with the collapse of his coalition government with the Congress.

When the BJP came to power in the state, CM BS Yediyurappa had announced a GIM in 2020 while inaugurating a curtain-raiser event in Davos at the World Economic Forum but the pandemic put the plans on the backburner. After postponing the event at least twice owing to the pandemic, Karnataka will finally see preparations for the Global Investors' Meet going on the floors soon. 

