Not a good sign: Drop in active Covid cases slows down in Karnataka

However, 11 days since falling below the 50K-mark, the number of active cases stands at 33,642 on Wednesday.

Published: 15th July 2021 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the number of active cases in Karnataka has been dropping, and the state is in third position in India with active cases, a comparative analysis shows the decline is slowing down, unlike the previous weeks in July and June, when the drop was more rapid.

On June 29, the active rate decreased by 11.88 per cent, dropping to 85,997 cases, from 97,592 cases on June 28. On June 30, a further drop of 11.03 per cent was seen, at 76,504 active cases.

A steeper fall by 14.63 was seen on July 1, with 65,312 cases, and 53,871 active cases were reported on July 2, with a 17.51% drop.  But from July 8, with 38,729 active cases, the percentage of decline is lower at only 2.2%, and July 12 saw only 1.08% decrease with 34,858 cases, July 13 saw a decline of 1.79% with 34,234 active cases, and on July 14, the drop was only 1.72%, with 33,462 active cases.  

The slackening in decrease of active cases is also seen in the number of days taken to fall from one landmark to the other. For instance, it took just five days for active cases to fall below 1 lakh on June 28, to below 50,000 on July 3. However, 11 days since falling below the 50K-mark, the number of active cases stands at 33,642 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, experts are attributing this to the drop in number of daily discharges. From reporting over 14,337 discharges on July 2, the daily discharge numbers have fallen below 3,000.

