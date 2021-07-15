STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Team will look into Krishnaraja Sagar dam safety, says Ashoka

The village visits by Deputy Commissionersis a hit and has evoked good response, he claimed. 

Published: 15th July 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Minister R Ashoka. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that a team, headed by the Mandya district Deputy Commissioner, will inspect the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir and submit a detailed report to the government after Mandya MP Sumalatha raised apprehensions of cracks in the dam structure.

Irrigation department officials, the Home Minister and even the Mysuru MP have clarified that there are no cracks or threats to the reservoir. But the Mandya MP has reiterated that there is damage and hence, a report on the safety of the dam is being sought, he said. Statements about cracks in the reservoir may push people living downstream into fear and cause worry for the farming community, the minister added.

Stressing that the government is against illegal mining, the minister said it will not be allowed at Baby Betta if it poses a threat to the KRS dam, which is the lifeline of the people of Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru. He also said action will be taken against those indulging in illegal mining, however they are influential. “For us, Krishnaraja Sagar is most important,” he added.

On Sumalatha alleging that illegal mining is carried out on revenue land, he said that the government is not against development and will not come in the way of quarries operating with valid permission. The government has launched a ‘podi’ (land document) drive across the state where Revenue Department officials visit the village and set right any lapses in records after surveying the land and help farmers get RTCs.

This will also help Lambani thandas, nomadic tribes and other villages to be declared as revenue villages and enable them to get all benefits from the government. The village visits by Deputy Commissionersis a hit and has evoked good response, he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Ashoka Krishnaraja Sagar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp