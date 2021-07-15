STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourists rush to Hampi, fail to follow Covid rules

A tourist guide working at Hampi said that only a few security guards have been deployed to check whether tourists are following Covid norms.

Hampi sees tourists most seasons of the year | express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: As tourist centres across the country are bustling with people after the lockdown restrictions were lifted, the scene is no different at Hampi. In the last 15 days, over 20,000 tourists have visited the world heritage site and there have been a number of violations of Covid-appropriate behavior, which could turn Hampi into a super-spreader area.   

Visitors are seen going around not wearing masks and without maintaining social distancing. The electric buggies that operate in Hampi too are packed with visitors. A tourist guide working at Hampi said that only a few security guards have been deployed to check whether tourists are following Covid norms. But most of the tourists do not listen to these guards and continue to break the rules. “The local people are worried about the rush of people here,” he added.

Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) Commissioner Siddarameshawar said strict action will be taken against those not following the guidelines. “We have appointed teams to keep a check on tourists not following guidelines. But as the area is vast, it is difficult to keep a close eye. Ultimately it’s the responsibility of tourists who visit Hampi. If Covid19 cases increase, the administration may think of temporarily closing or restricting entry once again,” he noted. 

Prabhu Patil, a social activist from Hampi, said that locals are happy that business is coming back to normal, but they are worried that the administration has not been strict in ensuring that the tourists adhere to Covid rules. 

“Several tourists are coming from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, where the cases are still high. Officials should check RT-PCR test reports or vaccination certificates more thoroughly,” he added. Since the pandemic broke out last year, Hampi was shut twice for tourists. During the second wave of Covid, Hampi was closed for more than two months. After the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) announced the opening of monuments in Karnataka in mid-June, the tourist numbers went up.“Authorities are planning to set up more homestays near Hampi. The locals will also be roped in,” Prabhu Patil said.

