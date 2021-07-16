STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Children in Karnataka missed regular inoculation during Covid

Lack of immunisation leaves children vulnerable; Pandemic, migration, reverse migration led to chaos
 

Published: 16th July 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has said that India has the most number of unvaccinated and under-vaccinated children in the world. In Karnataka, paediatric experts say that many children lost out on routine immunisation during the pandemic, compared to 2018.

“We have observed that in Karnataka, routine immunisation has definitely taken a beating. When I see my patients’ cards, a lot of vaccines have been missed, and some of them had to be given last year. This is not good, because immunisation delayed is immunisation denied. The baby could catch a disease,” says Dr Ranjan Kumar Pejavar, President, National Neonatalogy Forum, head of neonatology department at Meenakshi Hospitals in Bengaluru.

According to data available with TNIE from the Health Management Information System, the target set and achieved, when compared to 2018, is comparatively low, but Dr Rajani Nagesh Rao, Joint Director, Immunisation, Health and Family Welfare, believes that the target for full immunisation programmes have been achieved in most of the districts, except some districts like Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Haveri and Udupi, where it is less, compared to earlier years.

“I agree that in some districts, children have missed out on immunisation.  The main reason is that a lot of migration and reverse migration has happened, especially during May, and this is continuing in some regions. The other reason is that many staffers and ASHA workers are occupied with Covid cases and vaccination-related work. In May especially, we couldn’t have outreach sessions, as schools and anganwadis were closed. But data gathering and entering are also contributing factors,” she said.

Experts point out that this difference in number of children missing out on vaccines was more significant in booster doses, compared to birth doses. Citing that many children are coming up with chicken pox, diphtheria and typhoid infections already, due to their vaccination schedules being missed, Dr Sreenivasa S, Chairman, National IMA Standing Committee for Child Health, says, “Booster vaccines for diphtheria and typhoid kind of vaccines, which are given to children aged 16-23 months, and again between 5 and 6 years of age. We have seen children coming with infections related to this, due to non-vaccination,” he said.

The doctors also suggest that the backlog has to be given immediately. “Most of the vaccines can be given, even if delayed. There are very few vaccines which cannot be given beyond a certain date. But we must educate parents and re-adjust the vaccine schedule. They shouldn’t take missing of vaccines lightly,” Dr Ranjan says.

Meanwhile, doctors call for rigorous public campaigns to be held across the state. There should be campaigns and door-to-door data collection on how many children have missed which vaccines, so that it becomes easier to do micro planning. However, Dr Rajani explains that the Karnataka health department is already planning such a campaign, and will be starting this very soon in every district.“There has never been zero vaccination in the state. We couldn’t do outreach sessions, which used to happen at the facilities on Tuesdays and Fridays. We are putting in all our efforts now to bring them back.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 Children Karnataka
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp