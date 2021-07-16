Karnataka: 10-year-old boy loses four fingers after mobile battery explodes in hand

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 10-year-old boy lost four fingers after a mobile phone battery exploded on his right hand. The incident was reported on Friday at the Huralikoppi village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district.

The boy was initially admitted and treated at the Savanur hospital after which he was shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.



Police said that the injured boy, Karthik Kaladagi, found an old mobile battery and tried to connect it with to an electricity point which led to the explosion.

“As per the parents, the boy was playing at his house and noticed an unused old mobile phone. He tried to illuminate a small bulb and connected wire to the battery, but the battery exploded in his hand,” the police said.



Soon after the incident, the family members rushed to Savanur government hospital. Police visited the residence, however no case was registered till Friday night.



Doctors treating Karthik informed "his condition is out of danger but he may lose vision in his right eye."

“The explosion caused severe damage to the right palm and the fingers had to be removed. He also suffered injuries to right eye and hence he has been referred to a specialist eye doctor in Hubballi. The boy is now being treated at KIMS for his wounds,” the doctor said.