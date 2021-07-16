STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 10-year-old boy loses four fingers after mobile battery explodes in hand

Doctors treating the 10-year-old-boy, Karthik, informed that 'his condition is out of danger but he may lose vision in his right eye.'

Published: 16th July 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

mobile gaming, mobile watching

Madhan has over 8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. (Representational Photo)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 10-year-old boy lost four fingers after a mobile phone battery exploded on his right hand. The incident was reported on Friday at the Huralikoppi village of Savanur taluk in Haveri district.

The boy was initially admitted and treated at the Savanur hospital after which he was shifted to KIMS hospital in Hubballi.
 
Police said that the injured boy, Karthik Kaladagi, found an old mobile battery and tried to connect it with to an electricity point which led to the explosion.

“As per the parents, the boy was playing at his house and noticed an unused old mobile phone. He tried to illuminate a small bulb and connected wire to the battery, but the battery exploded in his hand,” the police said.
 
Soon after the incident, the family members rushed to Savanur government hospital. Police visited the residence, however no case was registered till Friday night. 
 
Doctors treating Karthik informed "his condition is out of danger but he may lose vision in his right eye." 

“The explosion caused severe damage to the right palm and the fingers had to be removed. He also suffered injuries to right eye and hence he has been referred to a specialist eye doctor in Hubballi. The boy is now being treated at KIMS for his wounds,” the doctor said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Accidents Hubballi
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp