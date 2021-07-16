Karnataka's second PUC results on July 20. Find registration number on department website

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second Pre-University College (PUC) results are scheduled to be announced on July 20.

However, since the students don't have the admit card numbers to check their results, a top official told The New Indian Express that registration numbers have been generated and students can access them for three days starting on Friday (July 16).

The students have to check the link on the department website containing their registration numbers. The details will contain the students' names and their parents and have the registration numbers in it, said the official.

The department also put out a circular on Friday that freshers and repeaters registered for the second PUC examination can access the registration number through the link -- https://dpue-exam.karnataka.gov.in/iipu2021_registrationnumber/regnumber

Students have been asked to select the district first and thereafter the college in which they study. Using this registration number, the students can access the second PUC results, said the circular.