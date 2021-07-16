STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karwar, Sirsi top in school admissions in Karnataka

The admission has been completed. However, this needs to be uploaded to Education Department websites.

Published: 16th July 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Students

Representational image (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: While the state is witnessing low percentage of school admissions due to pandemic, Uttara Kannada district has topped the list with both Karwar and Sirsi admitting 94 and 93 per cent of students.  
The school admissions in various parts of the state, including in Bengaluru, are moving at a snail’s pace.

Just a couple of days ago, Sirsi was in sixth position with 86 per cent. However, with the interest shown by officials, the Sirsi education district has now reached the second place with Karwar being in the top position. Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Karwar Education District (KED), Harish Gaonkar told TNIE, “We have Karwar in the first position with 94 per cent, followed by Sirsi with 93 per cent.” Chitradurga Education District has bagged the third position. 

He added, “The admission process is still on in all other districts, but it is almost completed in U-K. The admission has been completed. However, this needs to be uploaded to Education Department websites. Most of our schools are in interior villages where there is no internet connectivity.The school authorities have to come to some place, where there is a network to upload  details. Maybe in a couple of days, our admission process will be completed.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karwar Sirsi Karnataka school admission
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp