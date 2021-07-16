Karwar, Sirsi top in school admissions in Karnataka

By Express News Service

KARWAR: While the state is witnessing low percentage of school admissions due to pandemic, Uttara Kannada district has topped the list with both Karwar and Sirsi admitting 94 and 93 per cent of students.

The school admissions in various parts of the state, including in Bengaluru, are moving at a snail’s pace.

Just a couple of days ago, Sirsi was in sixth position with 86 per cent. However, with the interest shown by officials, the Sirsi education district has now reached the second place with Karwar being in the top position. Deputy Director of Public Instructions, Karwar Education District (KED), Harish Gaonkar told TNIE, “We have Karwar in the first position with 94 per cent, followed by Sirsi with 93 per cent.” Chitradurga Education District has bagged the third position.

He added, “The admission process is still on in all other districts, but it is almost completed in U-K. The admission has been completed. However, this needs to be uploaded to Education Department websites. Most of our schools are in interior villages where there is no internet connectivity.The school authorities have to come to some place, where there is a network to upload details. Maybe in a couple of days, our admission process will be completed.”