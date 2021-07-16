Medical colleges in Karnataka allowed to open with Covid appropriate SOPs in place

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The chairman of the State Executive Committee, permitted the re-opening of academic institutions pertaining to Health and Medical sector in Karnataka.

This includes Medical and Dental Colleges, Colleges and institutions related to Ayush, Nursing Colleges and other Allied Health Care academic institutions/colleges,etc.

The order issued on Friday, undersigned by the Principal Secretary to Government, Revenue Department (DM) and Member Secretary State Executive Committee N Manjunath Prasad will come in force with immediate effect.

Only students, teaching and non-teaching staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to attend these colleges and institutions.

The colleges and institutions must ensure strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour and SOPs/guidelines issued by the concerned department.

Violations of these measures will draw legal action under the IPC, besides implications based on the Disaster Management Act, and legal provisions applicable.

Schools and educational instituions across states were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.