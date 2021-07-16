Randeep Surjewala looking for job change? May exit Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is much speculation over the continuance of Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala as General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka. Several newspaper reports speculated that owing to personal issues, Surjewala had sought an assignment in his home state of Haryana. TNIE had been hearing reports that Surjewala was looking for a post closer to Delhi, given the long flights to Bengaluru, but it was considered mere speculation.

Highly placed Congress sources confirmed that Surjewala is, indeed, facing challenges on the health front, but were unwilling to confirm that he had sought a change, nor that the high command had decided to change his responsibility. Surjewala is seen to be close to Rahul Gandhi, and was heading the media department in the AICC for five years now.

Elections in Haryana are due in 2024, and sources speculate that he may be keen on establishing a firm political imprint in his state. A Congressman, though, refused to believe that a senior functionary could give up the state of Karnataka, given the potent but surmountable challenges it presents.

Surjewala was named General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka about 10 months ago, and took over from KC Venugopal, who was moved out as General Secretary (Organisation).