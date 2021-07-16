STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student in Moodbidri denied hall ticket for not paying fees

However, the school administration refuted her allegations, saying that the student never registered for Class 10. 

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With SSLC exams scheduled in less than a week, a student has claimed that she didn’t get her hall ticket due to non-payment of school fees. However, the school administration refuted her allegations, saying that the student never registered for Class 10. 

Narasimha Murthy, the student’s father and an agriculturist, told The New Indian Express that the pandemic has thrown them into financial turmoil. “Part of the previous year’s fees was pending, and we couldn’t pay this year too,” he added. 

Meanwhile, Vijaya Murthy, Principal of Alva’s English Medium School, Moodbidri, told TNIE that the student’s hostel and school fees were pending. “When the parents were contacted for admission to Class 10 in May, they didn’t respond,” she added, and said that since she was never formally admitted to school, the hall ticket was not issued. Alva’s Chairman Mohan Alva told TNIE that the generosity of the institute was being misused. “Even the older sibling completed Class 12 without paying fees.”

