Water level rises in Kabini river after heavy rain in Wayanad

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With rains lashing Wayanad district in neighbouring Kerala state, the inflow in the Kabini reservoir has shot up considerably and a flood warning has been issued asking people in low-lying areas to move to safer places.Water level in the reservoir stood at 2,279 ft as against maximum level of 2,284 ft. While the inflow was over 15,861 cusecs, the discharge was 13,500 cusecs into the river.

As the region is receiving copious rain and all tributaries are in spate, the inflow is likely to further swell any time and irrigation officials are closely monitoring the inflow round-the-clock.They are also in touch with the water resource department of Kerala to take all precautionary measures.

Villages situated on the backwaters of Kabini are hit. Boating across the Kabini has been stopped from DB Kuppe to villages falling in Kerala state. Villagers in DB Kupe who were worst-affected during the floods for the last two years are shifting to nearby government schools. The inflow into KRS has also increased following heavy rains in Kodagu and the discharge of water from the Harangi dam.

Water level at the KRS stood at 90.6 ft as against 124.8 ft. Irrigation officials have released 2,209 cusecs of water into the canal while the inflow is also expected to increase as the crest gates of Harangi dam in Kushal Nagar are opened.

Crops damaged in Hassan

Hassan: Heavy rains that lashed the district for 48 hours disrupted the normal life. Standing crop of ginger, paddy and maize have submerged over hundreds of acres in parts of Alur, Arkalgud and Sakleshpur taluks. Deputy Commissioner R Girish has directed executive officers and tahsildars of respective taluks to visit rain-affected areas and take up relief operations. The district administration also alerted people in low-lying areas to move to safer places.