CD gate: Karnataka HC wants State to submit report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reiterating that the state government should ensure that no closure report is filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the CD scandal, allegedly involving former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed it to submit the detailed report of the investigation carried out in connection with the FIRs registered into the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi to ensure that no closure report is filed and submit the investigation report by Monday so that matter can be heard on Tuesday. The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed against constitution of the SIT based on the letter written by the accused to the Home Minister and other issues.