Demand for separate north Karnataka will rise if no monsoon legislature session in Belagavi: JDS leader

The government should hold constructive discussions on some of the major problems which people of North Karnataka faced in different fields, senior JDS leader Ashok Pujari said.

Published: 17th July 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

JDS leader Ashok Pujari

JDS leader Ashok Pujari

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A fresh movement demanding a separate north Karnataka state will certainly take shape if the government fails to hold the monsoon session of the legislature at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi, said noted politician and senior JDS leader Ashok Pujari.

Warning the state government for neglecting the aspirations of the people of north Karnataka time and again, Pujari said at a press conference in Belagavi on Friday that the government must develop Belagavi as another power centre in the state by holding legislature sessions at regular intervals.

Recalling the objectives with which Suvarna Vidhan Soudha was built in Belagavi, Pujari said, to effectively respond to the major problems being faced by people of North Karnataka and find solutions, soudha was raised in Belagavi.

However, the government failed miserably to hold sessions for the last three years, he added. To decentralise administration, he said, it was essential to hold sessions regularly at the soudha.

By conducting the monsoon session at the soudha, the government should hold constructive discussions on some of the major problems which people of North Karnataka faced in different fields. The discussions should help find a way out, he said.

He called upon all people's representatives from various districts of North Karnataka to exert pressure on the government to ensure that the monsoon session was organised in Belagavi and said, the session should become a regular feature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Pujari threatened to launch a political movement in August if the government did not hold the session in Belagavi and said it would then become inevitable for the people to launch a movement for a separate state of North Karnataka if the government did not care for the political movement.

