'Not at all': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa dismisses rumours about his resignation

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

Published: 17th July 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 02:39 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying it is not at all true.

He also said that he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda before returning to Bengaluru.

"Not at all. Not at all," Yediyurappa told reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan here when asked if he has resigned.

There is no truth in the rumour, asserted the chief minister, who will return to Bengaluru on Saturday after meeting the BJP chief and the Union ministers.

On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across river Cauvery.

The meeting came at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

Repeated open remarks by some disgruntled leaders within the Karnataka BJP targeting him and his family with accusations of corruption and interference in administration have embarrassed the party and the government, despite warnings of disciplinary action by the leadership.

Another section of the party is demanding the replacement of Yediyurappa (79) citing his age and the need of projecting a new CM face ahead of assembly polls in 2023, sources had said.

On a possible cabinet rejig, Yediyurappa, before the meeting with the prime minister, had said, "I will tell you if there is any such discussion with (party) seniors over the restructuring or expansion of the Cabinet." An official statement issued after the Friday meeting had said the chief minister discussed various state issues with the prime minister.

