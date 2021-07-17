STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shettar in Gujarat to study Special Investment Region, DKS slams Karnataka govt

Meanwhile, state Congress president D K Shivakumar has slammed the BJP government in Karnataka for hailing the Gujarat model of development.

Published: 17th July 2021 04:41 AM

Jagadish Shettar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industries Minister Jagdish Shettar on Friday met Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Industry Department officials in Gandhinagar to get details about the Special Investment Region (SIR) in that state.

After the meeting, Shettar said Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is the country’s first systematic project to build a special investment zone. The Karnataka delegation led by Shettar, obtained information about the land acquisition process for industrial development in the state of Gujarat. The Karnataka government has announced the development of a special investment region in its industrial policy. The minister and the senior officers are in Gujarat to study its implementation in that state.

A statement issued by Shettar’s office said they also discussed the policy changes made by the Gujarat government for industrial development. Shettar and senior officers from the Commerce and Industries Department also visited several industrial areas, including Dholera and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City.

Meanwhile, state Congress president DK Shivakumar has slammed the BJP government in Karnataka for hailing the Gujarat model of development. “Those in the government can go and learn any model they want, but they should ensure justice to our people. Why is Karnataka being discriminated against when it comes to vaccines? Karnataka and Gujarat are both BJP-ruled states, but we did not get even half of what was allocated to Gujarat,” he alleged.

“What Gujarat model? Is causing people to be without jobs the Gujarat model? The BJP government claims to be business-friendly, but didn’t announce any tax rebates,” he said.He also raised questions over the actual number of Covid deaths in the state.

