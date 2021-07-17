STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student who didn’t receive hall ticket can write exam in August

SSLC student’s examination fee wasn’t paid, picture also wasn’t sent to school 

Published: 17th July 2021 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

A staffer sanitises a classroom at a school in Tumakuru, prepping it for SSLC exams, on Friday | Express

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An SSLC student from Moodbidri, who did not receive her hall ticket, will be given the option to write the exam in August, when supplementary exams are held,” Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar told TNIE on Friday. “That will be considered as her first attempt,” he added.

The minister had spoken to the student on Thursday evening and TNIE had reported the incident.“She did not receive her admit card,” Kumar said, adding that her examination fee wasn’t paid and her picture also wasn’t sent to the school. “A student’s photograph is important as it is also printed on the OMR sheet,” he said. In a similar incident, a student in Bagalkot had also failed to submit his photograph to the school. 
“The OMR sheets are already in the taluk treasury and one cannot print additional sheets at this time. As many as 98 per cent of the students have already downloaded the hall tickets,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, a top official told TNIE that the department is still discussing the modalities of the examination in August, even as all students writing the SSLC examination in July are considered passed. Even the dates for the examination are yet to be finalised.“All the preparations for the examination in July were completed three months ago and 15 days were given additionally, to complete any remaining process. It is difficult to complete the entire process in such a short span,” the official said.The thought in the department is to hold the examination in the OMR style and to even pass the students, as per the minister. 

