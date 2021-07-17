Two more DGP posts for Karnataka soon

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: Karnataka police may soon have two more posts of Director General of Police (DGP). According to sources, the State government as part of cadre review, had early last year sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to sanction one more post of DGP. “The notification from the Centre is awaited. It is under process,” said informed sources.

The MHA, according to sources, sent the file to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), which is the coordinating agency of the Central Government in personnel matters, specially issues concerning recruitment, training, career development and staff welfare.”It’s a long process, the DoPT will send the file to the Ministry of Finance, Cabinet Secretary and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The DoPT will issue the notification to the state thereafter,” said sources.

For every cadre post of DGP, the state government is at liberty to create an ex-cadre post. Cadre review is conducted every five years. The last cadre review of Karnataka born IPS officers was done in 2015. In 2020, it was stalled due to the pandemic.

If the Centre sanctions one cadre post of DGP, the state is likely to sanction an ex-cadre post. Two senior Additional Directors General of Police -- Bhaskar Rao of 1990 batch, and Sunil Agarwal of 1991 batch of the IPS -- will be promoted as DGP in case the two DGP posts are sanctioned.

As of now, there are six DGPs in Karnataka including the Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP). The other five top posts include DGPs, Criminal Investigation Department; PS Sandhu, Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services; Amar Pandey, Prisons; Alok Mohan, Civil Rights Enforcement, P Ravindranath and the incumbent City police commissioner Kamal Pant. Of these, only three - DG&IGP, CID and Home Guards, Fire & Emergency Services -- are cadre posts.