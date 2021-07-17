Worried over missing SSLC exams, Karnataka girl thinks of suicide, minister promises all help

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Worried over not being able to write the SSLC examinations slated to be held on July 19 and July 22, a girl student of Moodabidri's Alvas Educational Institution had reportedly thought of taking the extreme step of ending her life at her residence at Hanumanthapura in Koratagere last night.

Responding quickly, the primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar visited Greeshma Nayak N on Saturday morning and promised her all help including giving her an opportunity to write the supplementary examination to be held in August despite not even taking admission.

"I promised her that she will be promoted to I PUC without wasting a year and she in turn promised me that she will prepare well. These incidents must not happen and hence I will order for an inquiry by the joint commissioner of the public instruction department," he informed.

He admitted that despite many reminders, several students across the state have not taken admissions to their classes and registered for the examinations as well.

The girl who is the daughter of farmer Narasimhamurthy had joined the Alvas residential high school at Moodabidri in Dakshina Kannada district. But due to the lockdown and related issues following the COVID-19 pandemic, she could not take admission for Class X after passing Class IX. Since she had not paid the fees, the institution had not registered her for the examination.

She had brought this to the notice of the concerned authorities seeking help but to no avail.

The bright student who had won many accolades including prizes in quiz and sports competitions secured 96 per cent marks in the class IX examinations and wants to become a doctor to save the lives of people. "I told her that if you want to save lives you must be strong," remarked Suresh Kumar. The Madhugiri educational district DDPI Revanasiddaiah had accompanied the minister to the girl's house.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)