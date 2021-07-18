Compassionate ground jobs must be immediate: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC said that in a number of cases, it has come across authorities not considering the applications seeking appointment on compassionate grounds immediately, notwithstanding the need for appointment lying in its immediacy. Any unjustifiable delay on the part of authorities would make them personally responsible to pay damages to the applicant.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that keeping the applications pending for years or months will defeat the very object of Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) Rules, 1996.

Allowing the petition by N Hruthik from Mysuru, the court directed the Department of Secondary and Primary Education to reconsider the case of the petitioner for appointment on compassionate grounds within eight weeks, failing which the petitioner would be entitled to a salary in lowest post of Group-C till such consideration.