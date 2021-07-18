STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Gandhian, farmer leader Made Gowda no more

In a recent interview to The New Indian Express, he had strongly pitched for the Mekedatu project and opposed privatisation of the Mysore Sugar factory. 

Published: 18th July 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Gandhian G Made Gowda (92), who was the face of the farmers’ agitation during the Cauvery water dispute with Tamil Nadu, breathed his last at a private hospital here on Saturday after a brief illness. Made Gowda had remained the voice of farmers in the region for more than six decades.

In a recent interview to The New Indian Express, he had strongly pitched for the Mekedatu project and opposed privatisation of the Mysore Sugar factory.  The veteran leader is survived by his wife J P Padmamma, two sons and two daughters, including former MLC Madhu Made Gowda.

According to family members, the last rites will be held at the Athmalingeshwara temple premises at Hamunatha Nagar in KM Doddhi at 3 pm on Sunday. The mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his house in Bandegowda Layout.Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled the death of Made Gowda and said that it is a huge loss to the farming community and the state.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda also condoled the death of Made Gowda. The former MP had attained national stature and commanded respect not only among farmers, but also among top political leaders, cutting across the party lines. He was instrumental in building a spacious Gandhi Bhavan in Mandya and KM Doddi, opening a free library and conducting activities to encourage rural talent. Though Gowda was known for his outspokenness, the welfare of peasants, the poor and women was always on top of his mind.

A native of Kalamudana Doddi (KM Doddi), he graduated from Maharaja’s College and did a law course at the Government Law College, Bengaluru. He won from Kirugalavu constituency entered the Vidhana Soudha along with H D Deve Gowda in 1962. He represented the seat till 1989 and contested the Parliament election from Mandya and won in 1989 and 1991. He was also Minister for Forest in Chief Minister Gundu Rao’s Cabinet from 1981 to 1983.

Made Gowda founded the Bharathi Education Society and brought in a revolution in education by starting schools and colleges in the district. He also started a naturopathy college and also a super speciality hospital in KM Doddi. He plunged into the Cauvery agitation and strongly opposed the interim order of the Cauvery tribunal and was the man behind the months-long stir that drew the attention of both the Central and State Governments.

He managed to bring all farmers’ organisations on board and was the driving force behind the stir. He also protested against the then Chief Minister S M Krishna and was critical of governments for betraying farmers by releasing water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Made Gowda was president of the Cauvery Raitha Hitahrakshana Samithi and staged fast unto death, demanding justice to farmers of Mandya district. Many Chief Ministers and Ministers used to make a beeline to his house and seek his suggestions before formulating the state’s strategies on the Cauvery issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Made Gowda Gandhian farmer leader
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp