STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kambala jockey Srinivas alleges abuse, files plaint

However, he later started abusing me for no reason. He also used derogatory words against me and my family. 

Published: 18th July 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Srinivas Gowda

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Moodbidri police have registered a case after Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda filed a complaint against a person named Prashanth Bangera for abusing him and his family and issuing a death threat.

Srinivas Gowda told The New Sunday Express that he received a call on Thursday from Bangera who claimed to be associated with Rama Sene. “Initially I assumed that he was from media. However, he later started abusing me for no reason. He also used derogatory words against me and my family. 

He asked me to go to his real estate office at Car Street in Mangaluru offering to explain the history of Kambala. Later, he called me to the house of ‘Adhikari (a BJP leader) which I refused.  He also said I know nothing about Kambala.

I asked him to come to Moodbidri at 2 pm on Thursday but he never turned up even though I reached there on time.I spoke to him for the first time,” he said, adding that he filed a complaint because Bangera had abused his family too.Moodbidri police said that they have registered an FIR and summoned the accused for questioning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinivas Gowda
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp