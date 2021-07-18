Kambala jockey Srinivas alleges abuse, files plaint

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Moodbidri police have registered a case after Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda filed a complaint against a person named Prashanth Bangera for abusing him and his family and issuing a death threat.

Srinivas Gowda told The New Sunday Express that he received a call on Thursday from Bangera who claimed to be associated with Rama Sene. “Initially I assumed that he was from media. However, he later started abusing me for no reason. He also used derogatory words against me and my family.

He asked me to go to his real estate office at Car Street in Mangaluru offering to explain the history of Kambala. Later, he called me to the house of ‘Adhikari (a BJP leader) which I refused. He also said I know nothing about Kambala.

I asked him to come to Moodbidri at 2 pm on Thursday but he never turned up even though I reached there on time.I spoke to him for the first time,” he said, adding that he filed a complaint because Bangera had abused his family too.Moodbidri police said that they have registered an FIR and summoned the accused for questioning.