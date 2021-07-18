STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, property angle to Kannada actor Darshan’s case

My father acted in most of the ‘Doddmane’ banner films, and even I worked as a distributor in their banner. I am only speaking now as the issue has surfaced,” he said.

Published: 18th July 2021 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with producer Umapathy Srinivas arrive at the ACP’s office in Mysuru. (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: What initially started off as an alleged cheating attempt, misusing actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s name, is taking several twists, with a property dispute between the actor and producer Umapathy being the latest one.

On Saturday, Umapathy said that there were talks between him and the actor over some property belonging to ‘Doddmane’ (late actor Dr Rajkumar’s family), which allegedly was sold to him.

As soon as the producer took the name of ‘Doddmane’ at a press meet in Bengaluru, Darshan too met the press at his farmhouse near Mysuru and stated that he didn’t want to give any clarification either in the alleged cheating case, nor the alleged hotel assault incident.

“Now, the name of ‘Doddmane’ has surfaced, and I want to question the producer as to why he was paying Darshan rent for the property of Doddmane, which is allegedly said to be given to the actor. My father acted in most of the ‘Doddmane’ banner films, and even I worked as a distributor in their banner. I am only speaking now as the issue has surfaced,” he said.

