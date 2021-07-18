Special teams hunt for RTI activist’s attackers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tavarekere police are yet to arrest the accused who brutally attacked RTI activist Venkatesh alias Maamaiah on Thursday, and chopped off his leg and hand. Meanwhile, Venkatesh is recovering in a private hospital and his family is not allowed to visit him since he is in the ICU.

A senior officer informed that a special police team is searching for the assailants based on the clues, and the CCTV footage is being analysed to trace their movements. As we have definite clues about the attackers, arrests will be made in a couple of days. “We also questioned some suspects who reportedly helped them in the attack,” the officer said.

On Friday, the police recorded statements of the victim’s wife Nagaratna, and their son Jeevan Gowda, and they revealed names of some suspects. A team then left for Tamil Nadu, while another is in Kerala to look for them, the officer added. Police feel that there could also be a financial dispute among relatives of the victim, and are investigating.