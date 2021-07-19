Protesting Karnataka resident doctors not to pay fee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Resident doctors have decided not to pay their academic fees till their demands are met. Members of the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors stated that their demands include reduction in tuition fees, a legal cell and Covid risk allowance.

They said that though they had written letters and held talks with the government representatives, including Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, their demands have not been met.

“There is a huge disparity in the fees collected for a government seat in a government college in comparison with other states. Karnataka is the state with the highest tuition fee. As a recognition of our services during the pandemic, we request to reduce the fees,” read their first demand.