Students flock to write SSLC exams in Karnataka, thermal screening must for entry

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: Students registered for SSLC board exams and flocked into the exam centers with their parents amidst the rainfall.

A total of 32,805 and 38,101 students from Bagalkot and Vijayapura respectively registered for board exams. The exams are being conducted in 179 centers in Bagalkot and in 188 centers in Vijayapura.

The district administration has imposed section 144 CrPc surrounding the exam centers. However, no untoward incident has been reported in both districts. The authorities gave entry to students that appeared five minutes late for the examination.

The students were allowed to enter exam centers only after thermal screening and sanitization and those who had come to centers without masks were given a pair of masks by the health professionals of the Department of Health and Family Welfare.