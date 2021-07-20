After four months, Karnataka sees new low in daily Covid caseload

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported 1291 cases, a new low in daily caseload. It was on March 17 that the state had seen just 1,275 cases. The day’s positivity rate, too, fell to 0.94%. On July 12, Karnataka reported 1,386 cases, while the second lowest caseload was reported on July 4, with 1,564 cases. However, with 1,275 cases on Monday, the state reported the lowest number of cases after a long gap.

The positivity rate of the state also saw a drop to 7.79%, from 7.81% on Sunday and 7.84% on Saturday. The state reported 3,015 discharges, with 97.72% recovery rate. The total discharges are 28,21,491. However, the daily case fatality rate increased to 3.09%, with 40 deaths being reported, and the total Covid deaths are 36,197. The state’s mortality rate has been consistent at 1.25%, from July 13 to 19.