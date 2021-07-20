STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

After four months, Karnataka sees new low in daily Covid caseload

 Karnataka on Monday reported 1291 cases, a new low in daily caseload. It was on March 17 that the state had seen just 1,275 cases.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

A student receives the Covid vaccine in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

A student receives the Covid vaccine in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo |Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Monday reported 1291 cases, a new low in daily caseload. It was on March 17 that the state had seen just 1,275 cases. The day’s positivity rate, too, fell to 0.94%.  On July 12, Karnataka reported 1,386 cases, while the second lowest caseload was reported on July 4, with 1,564 cases. However, with 1,275 cases on Monday, the state reported the lowest number of cases after a long gap.  

The positivity rate of the state also saw a drop to 7.79%, from 7.81% on Sunday and 7.84% on Saturday.  The state reported 3,015 discharges, with 97.72% recovery rate. The total discharges are 28,21,491. However, the daily case fatality rate increased to 3.09%, with 40 deaths being reported, and the total Covid deaths are 36,197. The state’s mortality rate has been consistent at 1.25%, from July 13 to 19.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka COVID 19 COVID cases
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp