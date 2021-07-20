STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm ready to take any role, says BJP leader Eshwarappa

He was reacting to the purported audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who allegedly claimed Eshwarappa from the council of ministers.

Published: 20th July 2021 11:53 AM

K S EShwarappa (Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: RDPR Minister and senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa said he is not sticking to the post of minister and that he is ready to accept the assignment which the party gives to him.  

He was reacting to the purported audio clip of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who allegedly claimed Eshwarappa and Jagadish Shettar will be dropped from the council of ministers.

Eshwarappa said that the audio was not of Kateel. "Somebody has mimicked his voice. Our state president does not speak like that. Still, I'm not worried about my ministerial berth. I'm ready to work on the task the party assigns to me," he said.

Eshwarappa said that the party is giving higher responsibilities to youths in the state and across the country. "I'm over 72 years old. The audio clip might have gone viral in this background. That does not mean I'm going to resign the next morning. I'm ready to abide by the party's decision. But, conspirators cannot make Kateel a scapegoat in this incident. He is organising the party very well. Kateel only clarified that it was not his voice," he said.

