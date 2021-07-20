STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC stays broadcasting of documentary Wild Karnataka

A retired IFS official from the forest department has written a letter to the government alleging illegalities in the rights and distribution of Wild Karnataka documentary.

Published: 20th July 2021 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Wild Karnataka (screengrab)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A retired IFS official from the forest department has written a letter to the government alleging illegalities in the rights and distribution of Wild Karnataka documentary. In a letter to Sandeep Dave, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology, retired additional principal chief conservator of forests Shiv Raj Singh has highlighted how the documentary was illegally released commercially on various international channels by directors and through foreign agencies.

The official has also named serving IFS officials from the forest department and documentary makers who worked for the Wild Karnataka documentary in the letter.

Karwar: Wild Karnataka, a 50-minute film showcasing Karnataka’s wildlife, has run into rough weather as the High Court has stayed its broadcasting, selling, telecasting and other activities. Hearing a petition filed by Ravindra N Redkar, a native of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada district and others, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka has ordered the filmmakers and people related to it from telecasting the documentary.

“The respondents 5 to 9 should be restrained from publishing, distributing, reproducing, broadcasting, telecasting, marketing, selling and exhibiting the film known as ‘Wild Karnataka’ or India’s Wild Karnataka/or any part of it or the raw footage captured by the respondent 5 to 9 and their team under the Memorandum of Understanding dated on November 3, 2014,” the order said.

The HC has issued notice to Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Karnataka, Forest Environment and Ecology Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, head of Forest Force and PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden with directions to appear before the court in person or be represented by an advocate.

Sandeep Dave, Addl Chief Secretary,  Forest, Ecology and Environment, said “I have received the letter and it will be looked into. In fact the official who has penned the letter was also in the department when the MoUs were signed. Senior forest officials are checking on the allegation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wild Karnataka documentary IFS officer Karnataka High court
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Climate Emergency: Countries across the world experience massive flooding
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp