Karnataka HC stays broadcasting of documentary Wild Karnataka

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A retired IFS official from the forest department has written a letter to the government alleging illegalities in the rights and distribution of Wild Karnataka documentary. In a letter to Sandeep Dave, Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Ecology, retired additional principal chief conservator of forests Shiv Raj Singh has highlighted how the documentary was illegally released commercially on various international channels by directors and through foreign agencies.

The official has also named serving IFS officials from the forest department and documentary makers who worked for the Wild Karnataka documentary in the letter.

Karwar: Wild Karnataka, a 50-minute film showcasing Karnataka’s wildlife, has run into rough weather as the High Court has stayed its broadcasting, selling, telecasting and other activities. Hearing a petition filed by Ravindra N Redkar, a native of Joida taluk in Uttara Kannada district and others, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Justice Abhay Shreenivas Oka has ordered the filmmakers and people related to it from telecasting the documentary.

“The respondents 5 to 9 should be restrained from publishing, distributing, reproducing, broadcasting, telecasting, marketing, selling and exhibiting the film known as ‘Wild Karnataka’ or India’s Wild Karnataka/or any part of it or the raw footage captured by the respondent 5 to 9 and their team under the Memorandum of Understanding dated on November 3, 2014,” the order said.

The HC has issued notice to Additional Chief Secretary, Govt of Karnataka, Forest Environment and Ecology Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, head of Forest Force and PCCF wildlife and chief wildlife warden with directions to appear before the court in person or be represented by an advocate.

Sandeep Dave, Addl Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, said “I have received the letter and it will be looked into. In fact the official who has penned the letter was also in the department when the MoUs were signed. Senior forest officials are checking on the allegation.