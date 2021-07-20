STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RTI activists meet Basavaraj Bommai over murders

The delegation met Bommai, Additional Chief Secretary of Home department Rajaneesh Goel, DG & IGP Praveen Sood

Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the murder of two RTI activists in the state, a group of RTI activists and advocates met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and others, demanding early arrest of the killers and stringent action against them.

The delegation met Bommai, Additional Chief Secretary of Home department Rajaneesh Goel, DG & IGP Praveen Sood, and Karnataka State Human Rights Commission member Rupak Kumar Dutta on Monday. 

“After listening to our demands, the Home Minister will convene a meeting to be attended by senior police officials to ensure protection to RTI activists. The Home Department ACS also assured us to look into the matter without any delay, while the DG & IGP informed that he had instructed officers to submit the chargesheet within 30 days,” said Sudha Katwa, who was part of the delegation.

