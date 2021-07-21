STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid change of guard rumours in Karnataka, BSY focuses on work

Amid continuing speculation over change of leadership in the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appeared undaunted as he maintained his focus on his work. 

BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid continuing speculation over change of leadership in the state, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appeared undaunted as he maintained his focus on his work. On Tuesday, the CM held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of 12 districts which witnessed heavy rainfall over the last few days and reviewed implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes.“In the last seven years, there has been a significant increase in grants from the Centre and officials must ensure its proper utilization,” the CM said.

Interacting with the DCs of Kodagu, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Koppal and Belagavi districts, Yediyurappa said funds will be released to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to prevent floods. He also directed the DCs to utilise the funds in PD accounts for flood-related expenses.

The CM also stressed on forming special teams to identify low-lying and landslide-prone areas so that people can be shifted to safer places well ahead. On crop loss, the CM said it will be surveyed and action will be taken for distribution of relief.The CM also met a delegation of religious heads at his residence and interacted with them for some time. He also gave the nod to increase the dearness allowance for state government employees and cleared a few more files.

BS Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP
