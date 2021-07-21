STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka govt to increase Dearness Allowance by 11%

The State Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners by 11 per cent with effect from July 1 this year.

Published: 21st July 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The State Government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners by 11 per cent with effect from July 1 this year. The order will be issued by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in two to three days, said the Karnataka State Government Employees Association on Tuesday.

The Association stated that after their memorandum, the Chief Minister directed the Finance Department to issue an order and to approve the increase in DA that had been held up since the beginning of this year due to the Covid pandemic. The Association had appealed to the Chief Minister to release the DA hike in three instalments. Association president CS Shadakshari said the new order will help six lakh state government employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners along with three lakh staffers working with various boards and corporations.

