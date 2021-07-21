Lingayat seers come out in force to back BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/CHITRADURGA/ DAVANGERE: Amid intense speculation over leadership change in the State, Lingayat seers from different mutts strongly backed the community strongman BS Yediyurappa, and warned the BJP central leadership against removing him from the chief minister’s post.

While over 30 seers from various mutts met Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, several other powerful religious heads came out in his support at Chitradurga, Davangere and Kolar. Any move to dislodge the leader will lead to serious repercussions, they warned.

The big swell of support came a day after senior Lingayat leaders, even in opposition Congress, openly backed Yediyurappa and asked BJP to treat him with respect.“We are making it clear that BJP leaders will have to face consequences if they remove Yediyurappa from the chief minister’s post. BJP has come to power only because of him and they should allow him to continue,” said Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Balehosur Mutt in Gadag district after meeting the chief minister.

He said that during the meeting, Yediyurappa told them that he is not in a position to speak anything and he will abide by the high command’s decision. “He was not allowed to complete his tenure in the past and again there is a talk of leadership change. Not just Lingayats, everyone in the State is pained,” he remarked, adding that in the next two to three days, around 300 seers from across the State will gather in Bengaluru to discuss the next course of action.

‘BSY built party from scratch’

Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt said Yediyurappa built the party from the scratch in Karnataka and losing the chief minister’s chair may not be a big loss for him, instead he could gain something big. “In fact, it is a loss for BJP. The BJP high command should treat him with respect and not hurt his feelings or image,” he added.

Basavamurthy Madara Channaiah Swamy of Madiga Gurupeet, Guru Mahanta Swamiji of Guru Mahanteshwara Mutt at Ilakal and Immadi Siddarameshwara Swamy of Bhovi Gurupeet also rallied behind the CM. Shivabasava Swamy of Gacchinamutt Athani, Mallikarjuna Swamy of Rudra Devaramutt at Sirsi, Basavakiran Swamy of Challakere and AJ Paramashivaiah of SJM Vidyapeet were with Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru.

In Davangere, Jagadguru Channasiddarama Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamy of Srishyla Mutt said that all the Panchapeeta Swamijis are with the CM.