Mysuru City Corporation failed to provide us due recognition:  Covid mitra volunteers

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Medical and non-medical volunteers, who helped the district administration when Mysuru was witnessing a high positivity rate of Covid-19 and dearth of beds, appear to have not got the due recognition promised by authorities.

The volunteers who worked tirelessly in Covid mitra centres across the city for nearly two months when the second wave of COVID-19 was ravaging the city alleged that though they took a huge risk in the battle against Covid-19 by working in the frontline, the authorities have failed to provide them with the due recognition.

The medical and non-medical volunteers have worked at the Covid mitra centres set up at Panchakarma Hi-tech Hospital on KRS Road, Beedi Hospital, Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital and Town planning building on Hinkal-Bogadi Ring Road.

Over 65+ medical and non-medical volunteers came forward after the Mysuru City Corporation had invited interested people to join as volunteers to work at these mitra centres.

Though these volunteers assisted in triaging, counseling Covid-19 patients to help in early intervention and treatment to avoid people scrambling for oxygenated and ICU beds for nearly two months, the authorities who had promised to get them certificates and recognise their efforts have failed to meet the promises.

"It's been nearly a month since we have gone back from Covid mitras but authorities have not provided us any certificate or basic recognition that they had promised. From an SSLC passed out student to those pursuing MBBS and even businessmen had served in the frontline at these centres day and night.

It is sad that the corporation has failed to recognise us. Such acts not only demotivate us but many others who think twice before registering themselves as volunteers especially at a time when a third wave is anticipated," said a volunteer on the condition of anonymity.

Several volunteers are expressing their Ire on social media platforms while a few have started a campaign 'Volunteers deserve respect'.

K M Nishanth, a social activist, who has seen the works of these volunteers, said that volunteers took a huge risk and risked their life to help citizens of Mysuru.

"Personally I have seen volunteers working straight for more than 24 hours without sleeping. Both medical and non-medical volunteers were wearing PPE kits for more than 7 hours continuously, sometimes 6-7 hours in the morning and again 6-7 hours in the night. The last thing we can do for their service is to appreciate them for the incredible job. But it is deeply hurtful that the MCC hasn't done any appreciations and not even given any certificate. The administration should have given first priority to the service which they have done," he said.

The volunteers also alleged that Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) had arranged an event recently where they were told that volunteers would be recognised and given certificates by the district minister. "The programme indeed happened but we were not recognised nor any certificate was given to us. The last thing we expect from them is respect but it is sad that authorities have failed in it," said a volunteer.

When asked about this, a senior official from the corporation said that,"We are planning an event to recognise their efforts this weekend, we will be handing over certificates on the occasion.'