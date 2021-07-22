Bakrid comes to Karnataka-Kerala border villages after three years

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: When one thought the effects of global warming and climate change would be apparent decades later, there has been increasing evidence of environment-related catastrophes occurring across the globe in our lifetime.

In recent days, Germany has faced flash foods, stunning scientists, Central China is in the midst of unprecedented rain and flooding, killing 25 and affecting over a million people, and on Tuesday, New Yorkers woke up to a haze as forest fires have been raging in western parts of the US.

The situation in different parts of India is no different. But DB Kuppe and Machur -- villages along the Karnataka-Kerala border -- had a pleasant respite, in the midst of the various climatic catastrophes seen around the world. After a gap of three years, the villagers, predominantly Muslim, could celebrate Bakrid because this year there was no flooding.

Flash floods and heavy rain had prevented them from celebrating Eid the past three years. On Wednesday, the villages were decked up and mosques wore a festive look, as the devotees offered prayers of gratitude for saving them from another flood and natural calamity.

Families request govt to help in relocation

Forget celebrations, the villagers had not even been able to live in their houses during Bakrid for the last three years as they had to move to relief centres opened at the Government School during the deluge in Wayanad and other parts of Kerala.

“As monsoon started in full force, we were doubtful of celebrations this year too. However, the Almighty is kind to us as the Kabini river has not crossed the danger mark,” said Sameer from DB Kuppe.

He said that a few families are yet to rebuild houses that collapsed during the flood, while other families living in low-lying areas are seeking government help to relocate to safer places.

The local Moulvi, aware of the Covid guidelines, allowed not more than 15 persons for prayers and advised residents to pray at home. Those with families across the border did not invite any relatives as Kerala has been gripped by a Zika outbreak and fresh spike in Covid cases. Also, authorities have been insisting on RTPCR-negative certificates for those entering Karnataka at Bavali and Moolehole checkposts.